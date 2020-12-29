Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in BeyondSpring's Stock Today

BeyondSpring’s Stock Price And Volume Action

BeyondSpring’s (NASDAQ: BYSI) stock is trading up 3.5% to a price of $11.41. The stock’s current volume for the day is 156.82 thousand, which is approximately 21.42% of its previous 30-day average volume of 732.15 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: BeyondSpring shares are trading higher after Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $30 price target.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of BeyondSpring’s stock was $12.84 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $21.5 and a low of $9.38 in the past 52 weeks.

If you’re looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving’ alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.