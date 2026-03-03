(Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include the latest developments)

Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war on Tuesday at 3 AM ET, as the conflict enters its fourth day.

US Embassy in Kuwait Shuts Down

The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait has closed until further notice due to regional tensions, canceling all regular and emergency consular appointments and saying it will provide updates when normal operations resume.

US Destroys IRGC targets, Vows More

U.S. forces said they have destroyed key facilities linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including command and control centers, air defenses, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields, adding that operations will continue against what they describe as imminent threats from the Iranian regime.

IDF Continues Strikes On Tehran, Beirut

The IDF said it carried out simultaneous targeted strikes on military targets in Tehran and Beirut, including a strike on the Iranian state broadcaster.

The IDF's Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, posted on X on Tuesday that “a wave of extensive airstrikes” was underway.

The strike came after Israel issued evacuation orders in southern Lebanon, telling residents of dozens more villages to leave their homes as it intensified airstrikes against Hezbollah. The new warnings follow a similar round of evacuation notices issued a day earlier.

UAE Intercepts Iranian Missile

The UAE said it is intercepting a major Iranian missile attack, with air defences responding to the attacks and authorities affirming full readiness to protect the country and its residents.

“The UAE’s air defenses are currently dealing with a barrage of ballistic missiles coming from Iran,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement on X on Tuesday.

Image via Shutterstock