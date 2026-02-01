David Sacks, President Donald Trump‘s artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency czar, asserted that Democratic opposition to mass deportations stems from electoral calculations rather than principle, citing new Census apportionment forecasts during a Saturday podcast appearance.

Census Data Fuels Political Claims

Speaking with Jason Calacanis in an episode released by the All-In Podcast, Sacks pointed to 2030 apportionment projections showing that blue states—those that predominantly vote for the Democratic Party in presidential and statewide elections—are expected to lose nine House seats and electoral votes due to citizen migration to red states.

He stated illegal immigrants counted in the census have propped up population numbers in blue states.

“Illegal aliens count towards the census which occurs every decade,” Sacks said.

“The Democrats want to thwart mass deportations because illegal immigrants are a vital part of their power base. The Democrats are playing for keeps. They don’t really care how many innocent Americans get hurt or killed in the process.”

Trump and his allies, such as Elon Musk, have frequently accused Democratic leaders of intentionally allowing or encouraging illegal immigration to boost their voting base and gain political power.

Minneapolis Enforcement Controversy

Renee Good, who was killed in early January, and Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse who died last week, were both killed in separate confrontations with federal agents.

During his conversation with Calacanis, Sacks said the broader resistance to ICE operations in Minneapolis was highly organized, noting that agents had valid warrants for specific individuals.

He described the opposition as "Antifa-style operations," involving encrypted communications and efforts that disrupted federal law enforcement.

