President Donald Trump has agreed to release the results of his MRI scan from October, following concerns raised by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) about the President’s mental and physical health.

Trump Says MRI Scan Not For Brain

Trump, during an Air Force One gaggle with the press on Sunday, said he is willing to make his MRI results public, dismissing the concerns raised by Walz.

"If they want to release it, It's okay with me to release it,” said Trump. The President, however, claimed the results were “perfect.”

Trump said on Sunday that he had no idea which part of his body the MRI was performed on. He remarked that it was simply an MRI and noted that it was not of his brain, adding that he had taken a cognitive test and "aced it."

In October, Trump had shared details about his visit to Walter Reed hospital, for receiving “advanced imaging,” including an MRI and that “It was perfect.” The White House physician released only a high-level summary of the checkup, while Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the MRI "as part of his routine physical examination" and stated that the results indicated Trump is in "exceptional physical health."

Trump-Walz Jabs Continue

Trump, who had previously called Walz “seriously retarded,” defended his use of the term and stated, “I think there’s something wrong with him.”

Walz, in response, questioned Trump’s claim of not knowing which part of his body the MRI was for, during an interview with the NBC News on Sunday, stating, “It’s clear the president’s fading physically, the mental capacity again….”

Walz, a Democrat, has had a history of clashing with Trump. He was the Democratic vice-presidential nominee in the 2024 election and said in July, that Trump “brings out the worst in people, and he brings out the worst in me.” This statement reflects the deep-seated animosity between the two politicians.

Walz has also been a vocal critic of the president’s policies, where he condemned Trump for using the power of the federal government for personal gain.

