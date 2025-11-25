Chuck Schumer Backs Mark Kelly Amid Military Probe, Slams Trump For Using Pentagon As 'Personal Attack Dog'

Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) condemned President Donald Trump‘s actions regarding Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), likening them to those of a dictator.

Schumer Calls Out Trump’s Attack Against Kelly

Schumer took to X on Monday to express his concerns about Trump’s use of the Pentagon for personal vendettas.

“Trump is attempting to use the Pentagon as his personal attack dog. Just days after calling for violence against members of Congress. This is what dictators do,” wrote Schumer.

He also added that he stands with Kelly amid military probe orders.

The Pentagon is currently investigating Kelly, a retired U.S. Navy captain, over “serious allegations of misconduct,” which could lead to his recall to active duty for a court-martial or administrative punishment.

Trump-Vance Clash With Democrats Over Unlawful Orders

Last week, Kelly and five other Democratic lawmakers posted a video on X, warning that domestic threats to the Constitution are rising and urged members of the military and intelligence community to reject any illegal orders. Only Kelly can legally be recalled to military service. The other five lawmakers mentioned are not subject to recall.

Trump has responded to the video by publicly threatening Democratic lawmakers with imprisonment or even the death penalty, which he toned down later. He has accused them of seditious behavior after they urged military and intelligence personnel to refuse unlawful orders.

Vice President JD Vance has also been vocal about the issue, stating that the lawmakers crossed a legal line by addressing active-duty personnel in a video reminding them they can refuse unlawful commands. He argued that if the president hasn’t issued illegal orders, then the members of Congress telling the military to defy the president is, by definition, illegal.

