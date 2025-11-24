Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Republicans have openly criticized President Donald Trump’s offshore drilling plan for the Gulf of America.

Florida Seeks Rollback of Drilling Plan

The Trump administration's updated offshore drilling proposal for the Gulf of Mexico, which it reclassified as the "Gulf of America" in February, has prompted objections from Florida Republicans. The plan, which was revealed by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) and the Department of the Interior, has raised concerns about its potential impact on Florida’s natural beauty.

The office of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) told the local media, SunSentinel, that they have urged the Department of the Interior to reconsider and adhere to the 2020 Trump administration policy, which had previously blocked drilling off the state’s coasts.

Senator Ashley Moody (R-Fla.) expressed her concerns, emphasizing the importance of preserving the state’s natural beauty for its residents, visitors, and tourism-dependent businesses.

“The new maps released today by @SecretaryBurgum and @Interior outlining potential new offshore oil drilling sites in the Gulf of America are HIGHLY concerning—and we will be engaging directly with the department on this issue,” she wrote on X on Friday.

Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) also expressed his preference for the previous policy, highlighting the importance of Florida’s beaches and coastal waters for the state’s economy, environment, and military community.

Trump’s ‘Drill, Baby Drill’ Draws Bipartisan Criticism

The Trump administration on Thursday proposed opening new offshore oil and gas drilling in two areas: along California's coast, drawing criticism from Gov. Gavin Newsom, and in a section of the Gulf previously classified as part of the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The plan includes six future drilling-rights auctions off California and a rebranded "South-Central Gulf of America" zone that overlaps with what was long considered the Eastern Gulf.



Notably, Trump, during his first term, imposed a ban on offshore drilling near Florida’s coast, Georgia, and South Carolina, extending through mid-2032. It's a rare point of tension between Florida's Republicans and Trump, who declared the state his primary residence in 2019.

However, Erik Milito of the National Ocean Industries Association told The Hill that the Gulf's strong oil reserves, demands exploring new opportunities in the Trump administration's proposed Gulf of America Program Area B.

Price Action: The U.S. crude oil prices fell 5.33% over the month, trading at $58.21 per barrel at the time of writing.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE) , which provides broad-based exposure to the oil and gas industry, is up just 3.18% year-to-date, while the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSE:XOP) is down 3.77% during this period, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

