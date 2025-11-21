Eric Swalwell Enters California Governor Race: 'I Will Be California's Fighter And Protector'

Rep. Eric Swalwell's (D-Calif.) late entry into the California governor's race jolted an already unsettled contest marked by Democratic infighting, major dropouts and renewed clashes over President Donald Trump's policies.

Swalwell Announces California Governor Bid On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Swalwell announced Thursday that he will run for governor of California, adding new unpredictability to a race without a clear frontrunner, reported CNN.

He revealed his decision on his campaign website shortly before appearing on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"I came here tonight, Jimmy, to tell you and your audience that I am running to be the next governor of California," Swalwell said during the broadcast.

Swalwell Targets Trump Policies, Citing Threats To California

In a statement, he framed his campaign as a direct challenge to the Trump administration. "I will be California's fighter and protector," Swalwell wrote.

He added, "Our state is under attack. The President has militarized our streets, canceled cancer research, zeroed out clean energy climate projects, and is chasing our immigrant friends and neighbors through their workplaces, kids' schools, and houses of worship."

Swalwell's launch comes after months of churn in the Democratic field.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, former state Senate leader Toni Atkins and Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis all opted out earlier this year.

Former Rep. Katie Porter's campaign collapsed after viral footage showed her berating a staff member.

Sen. Alex Padilla also declined to enter the race, choosing instead to remain in the Senate.

See Also: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Hails TSMC Wafer Backing Amid ‘Very Strong' Demand For Blackwell Chips After Trump Bars Sales To ‘Other People'‘

Swalwell Enters California Governor Race Amid Political Turmoil

Eric Swalwell announced on X that he was running for California governor, describing himself as the state's "fighter and protector."

Earlier, he drew national attention in July for criticizing House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), accusing him of blocking the release of Jeffrey Epstein–related files.

Swalwell's post intensified partisan tensions over transparency in Congress.

Johnson defended a Rules Committee vote that blocked a Democratic amendment for a full document release, highlighting Republican priorities like military pay and the GOP-backed GENIUS cryptocurrency legislation.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock