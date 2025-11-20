Trump and Mamdani Set for Dramatic Oval Office Meeting On Friday With NYC Affordability Crisis In Focus

President Donald Trump is set to meet with New York City’s mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani, in the Oval Office this Friday. This will be the first in-person meeting between the two since Mamdani’s election earlier this month.

Trump Calls Mamdani ‘Communist Mayor’

Trump announced the meeting on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday. He referred to Mamdani as the “Communist Mayor of New York City” and stated that the meeting was at Mamdani’s request. “Further details to follow!” Trump wrote.

Trump’s announcement comes after Mamdani said on Monday that he reached out to the White House to discuss New York City’s affordability crisis. The mayor-elect expressed that the actions of Trump’s administration in Washington were having the opposite effect on New Yorkers and that he would go to “make the case” for change.

“We want to see everything work out well for New York," Trump had said on Sunday.

Mamdani Wants To ‘Stand Up’ For New Yorkers

Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, won the mayoral election on a platform that included affordable housing and healthcare.

In another interview on MS Now's "All in with Chris Hayes," Mamdani said he wants to "speak plainly" to Trump and “actually stand up for New Yorkers.”

He wants to discuss how New Yorkers are “struggling to afford the city." He noted that the cost of living was a major reason some residents voted for Trump, and said concerns over child care, rent and even "getting on the bus" have only intensified in recent months.

The meeting could shed light on how the Trump administration plans to address the affordability crisis in New York City, a critical issue that Mamdani has promised to tackle. This could have implications for other major cities facing similar challenges.

