Indiana Senate Republicans Block Trump-Backed Redistricting Plan

Despite President Donald Trump‘s pleas, Indiana Senate Republicans will not move redistricting legislation forward after failing to obtain the required number of votes.

Senate Leadership Cites Vote Shortage

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) announced Republicans lack sufficient votes to advance redistricting legislation.

Journalist Adam Wren said in an X post that the Senate will not reconvene in December as previously scheduled.

Bipartisan Pressure Mounts

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg responded to Wren’s post, stating elected Republicans in a “deep-red state” are saying no to Trump “even after his personal plea.”

Buttigieg highlighted “the balance is shifting” and called to “keep up the pressure everywhere.”

