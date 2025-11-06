Elizabeth Warren Says Trump 'Demolished' White House Wing To Build A Ballroom In 4 Days, But Won't Focus On Affordability Crisis Until Next Year

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) blasted President Donald Trump after a Politico report revealed that his team plans to prioritize affordability and cost-of-living issues next year.

Warren Blasts Trump For Delaying Affordability Push Amid Rising Inflation

Warren took to X on Wednesday to criticize Trump, posting, "Trump demolished part of the White House to build a ballroom in FOUR DAYS, but he won’t focus on affordability until NEXT YEAR.

She added, “Trump promised to lower costs on DAY ONE.”

Her post came in response to a Politico article quoting a senior Trump adviser, James Blair, stating that affordability will be on Trump’s agenda next year.

Notably, Politico edited the headline in the article and used “going forward” instead of “next year.” Although in the video interview shared by the publication, Blair can be heard saying that Trump would be addressing the cost of living in the New Year.

Viral ‘Ballroom’ Story Fuels Doubts Over Trump's Affordability Promises

Trump has repeatedly vowed to bring down prices and make America affordable again.

The "ballroom" remark Warren referenced stems from a viral online anecdote used by critics to highlight what they see as Trump's tendency to act swiftly for personal benefit while postponing action on issues affecting ordinary Americans.

See Also: North Korean ‘IT Agents' Have Allegedly Funneled $1 Billion Into Kim's Nuclear Program

Democrats Fire Back As Trump Hails Booming Economy And Affordability Wins

President Trump celebrated the anniversary of his 2024 election victory with a string of triumphant posts on Truth Social, calling it "one of the greatest presidential victories in history."

He declared, "Our Economy is BOOMING, and Costs are coming way down. Affordability is our goal," while promising that "THE BEST IS YET TO COME!"

Democratic leaders took to X to criticize the President over rising living costs, accusing him of failing to deliver on affordability promises.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) wrote that "America is too expensive" and claimed Trump and Republicans "haven't done a damn thing to lower the high cost of living."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) echoed the criticism, saying Americans are "tired of Donald Trump raising people's costs" and "ignoring the needs of working people."

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) added that "millions of Americans struggling to cover the cost of groceries, gas, and rent would beg to differ," underscoring widespread frustration over the state of household expenses.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Bryan J. Scrafford on Shutterstock.com



