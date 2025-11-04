Richard (Dick) Bruce Cheney, the 46th vice president of the U.S., who demonstrated an unwavering belief in American exceptionalism and the necessity of strong leadership, has died. He was 84 years old.

According to a statement from his family, Cheney died from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.

“Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing,” the statement said. “We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man.”

Cheney was born on Jan. 30, 1941, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Richard Herbert Cheney, who worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a soil conservation agent, and Marjorie Lorraine. Raised in Casper, Wyoming, Cheney attended Natrona County High School and excelled academically. He enrolled at Yale University but struggled to adapt to the rigorous academic environment and dropped out after a short period.

Determined to succeed, Cheney later attended the University of Wyoming, earning a bachelor's degree in political science in 1965 and a master's degree in political science in 1966.

Cheney began his career in politics as an intern for Congressman William A. Steiger (R-Wis.). This experience, combined with his studies, piqued his interest in public service. In 1969, Cheney joined the Nixon administration, working under Donald Rumsfeld at the Office of Economic Opportunity. His competence and political acumen quickly propelled him up the ranks.

By 1975, Cheney had become the White House Chief of Staff under President Gerald Ford, a pivotal role during a turbulent time in American politics. Cheney earned a reputation for his calm demeanor and ability to navigate political crises.

In 1978, Cheney was elected to represent Wyoming in the U.S. House of Representatives. He served six terms from 1979 to 1989. During his tenure, Cheney established himself as a staunch conservative and a reliable advocate for limited government and strong national defense. He served on key committees, including the House Intelligence Committee, where he gained expertise in security and foreign policy.

Cheney's work in Congress included support for the Reagan administration's policies and an unwavering commitment to a robust military. His leadership skills were recognized when he was elected House Minority Whip in 1988, a role in which he demonstrated his ability to unify his party.

In 1989, President George H.W. Bush appointed Cheney as Secretary of Defense, a role that would define much of his legacy. Cheney oversaw significant events during his tenure, including the U.S. military invasion of Panama in 1989 to oust dictator Manuel Noriega. His most notable achievement was managing the Gulf War in 1991.

Under Cheney's leadership, the U.S. military executed Operation Desert Storm, a coalition effort to liberate Kuwait from Iraqi occupation. Cheney worked closely with Gen. Colin Powell and other military leaders to ensure a swift and decisive victory, solidifying America's dominance on the global stage. The operation was widely regarded as a success, with minimal U.S. casualties and widespread public support.

Cheney also managed the post-Cold War drawdown of U.S. military forces, navigating budget cuts while maintaining the nation's defense capabilities. His tenure as Secretary of Defense earned him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1991.

Private Sector Career

After leaving the Pentagon, Cheney entered the private sector, serving as CEO of Halliburton, a multinational energy services company, from 1995 to 2000. At the company, Cheney expanded Halliburton's operations and oversaw significant mergers and acquisitions, transforming the company into a major player in the oil and gas industry.

Cheney's time at Halliburton was not without controversy. Critics questioned the company's dealings with governments in sanctioned countries and its reliance on government contracts.

Vice Presidency (2001-2009)

In 2000, Cheney was selected as George W. Bush's running mate in the presidential election. The Bush-Cheney ticket won a contentious election, and Cheney was sworn in as the 46th vice president on Jan. 20, 2001. His vice presidency was one of the most consequential and controversial in American history.

The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, transformed Cheney's vice presidency into a critical leadership role. Cheney was instrumental in shaping the Bush administration's response to the attacks, including the invasion of Afghanistan to dismantle al-Qaeda and the subsequent invasion of Iraq in 2003. Cheney's unwavering belief in the necessity of preemptive action against perceived threats defined the administration's foreign policy.

Cheney was a strong advocate for expanding executive power in the name of national security. He supported enhanced interrogation techniques, the use of warrantless surveillance and the establishment of the Guantanamo Bay detention camp. While these measures were criticized by civil liberties advocates, Cheney defended them as necessary to protect the nation.

Domestically, Cheney played a key role in energy policy, advocating for increased domestic oil and gas production. His ties to the energy industry, particularly Halliburton, led to criticism that he prioritized corporate interests over environmental concerns. Nevertheless, Cheney's influence ensured that energy policy remained a central focus of the administration.

Cheney's time as vice president was marked by significant controversy. His involvement in promoting the Iraq War, particularly the claim that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction, drew widespread criticism when those claims proved unfounded. Cheney's former ties to Halliburton also raised questions about conflicts of interest, especially as the company received lucrative government contracts during the Iraq War.

Cheney's views on same-sex marriage ran counter to that of the Republican Party, no doubt in support of his daughter Mary, who is gay.

Later Years and Legacy

After leaving office in 2009, Cheney remained an influential figure in Republican politics and a vocal critic of the Obama administration's foreign policy. He published his memoir, "In My Time: A Personal and Political Memoir," in 2011, offering a robust defense of his decisions and policies.

Cheney faced significant health challenges throughout his life, including multiple heart attacks, starting at the age of 37. In 2012, he underwent a heart transplant, which greatly improved his quality of life.

Despite his health issues, Cheney has remained active in public life, frequently appearing in media interviews and political events.

Director Adam McKay depicted his career and vice presidency in the 2018 film “Vice.” Actor Christian Bale portrayed Cheney and was nominated for an Academy Award.

In the 2024 presidential election, Cheney said he would vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, warning that Trump "can never be trusted with power again," said CNN.

Cheney is survived by his wife, Lynne, and two daughters, Liz Cheney and Mary Cheney, and seven grandchildren. Liz Cheney, followed in his footsteps, serving as a congresswoman from Wyoming and emerging as a prominent voice within the Republican Party, particularly her own dislike of Donald Trump and the danger he posed to the presidency.

