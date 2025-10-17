Trump's Battery Play: Pentagon Cancels $500M Cobalt Tender, Xerion In Spotlight

The Pentagon just pulled a $500 million cobalt tender, but the real action might be in Dayton, Ohio. Xerion Advanced Battery Corp., long in stealth mode, is now front and center as Trump pushes to secure critical minerals for America, amid tightening Chinese export controls on cobalt and gallium.

From Stealth To Spotlight

Founded in 2010, Xerion has been quietly perfecting its StructurePore electroplating technology, producing batteries that charge faster, hold more energy, last longer, and cost less—all while cutting carbon emissions.

With $65 million in funding from high-net-worth investors, family offices, and government grants, Xerion is preparing its first commercial plant in Dayton, marking its coming-out party.

Critical Minerals, Critical Timing

The Pentagon's canceled cobalt tender underscores the challenges of securing domestic supply. China's control over cobalt and gallium exports makes U.S. alternatives urgent. Xerion can fill that gap.

The company already has backing from the Department of Defense and the Department of Energy, signaling both strategic importance and credibility in Washington's eyes.

Why Investors Should Watch

Xerion isn't just producing batteries—it's at the intersection of national security, energy independence, and industrial innovation. The company licenses its tech across automotive, consumer electronics, and defense sectors.

Trump's push to bring critical mineral supply chains home could accelerate both government support and commercial growth.

As the critical minerals race intensifies, Xerion is emerging from stealth mode as a potential linchpin in America's battery future, combining cutting-edge technology, government recognition, and perfect timing for investors looking to ride the next wave of U.S. energy and defense strategy.

