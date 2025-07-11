Trump Administration Lays Off Over 1,350 State Department Employees After Getting Supreme Court Go-Ahead

The Donald Trump administration has initiated the dismissal of over 1,350 employees from the State Department. This action, which affects both civil service and foreign service officers, is part of a broader restructuring initiated under the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), initially under Elon Musk.

What Happened: The layoffs, which commenced on Friday, are set to impact 1,107 civil service and 246 foreign service officers stationed in the U.S. This decision has drawn criticism from various quarters, with detractors arguing that it could weaken the U.S.’s ability to counter global threats.

These layoffs come at a time when the U.S. is facing several international crises, including the conflict in Ukraine, the Gaza conflict, and escalating tensions in the Middle East due to the Israel-Iran standoff, Reuters reported.

An internal State Department notice stated that the layoffs are part of a plan to streamline domestic operations and focus on diplomatic priorities. The overall workforce reduction, including voluntary departures, is expected to be nearly 3,000 out of the 18,000 employees based in the U.S.

This move is the first step in a restructuring effort by President Trump to realign U.S. foreign policy with his “America First” agenda. However, according to reports, critics, including former diplomats, have voiced concerns that the dismissal of foreign service officers could compromise the U.S.’s ability to counter the growing assertiveness of countries like China and Russia.

Why It Matters: This is not the first instance of the Trump administration implementing significant staff reductions. In May, the White House National Security Council saw a substantial reduction in its workforce, with dozens of employees dismissed.

The administration has also faced legal challenges over its restructuring plans, such as the HHS overhaul, which was met with legal blowback from states over deep staffing cuts and slashed health programs.

The Trump administration’s plans for mass federal workforce reduction received a key legal green light from the U.S. Supreme Court. This ruling removed a legal barrier to the administration’s plans, potentially affecting tens of thousands of government employees and reshaping bureaucratic operations across various sectors.

These developments underscore the impact of the Trump administration’s restructuring efforts on the federal workforce and U.S. diplomatic and security operations.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Maxim Elramsisy / Shutterstock.com