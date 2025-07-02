Dalai Lama Confirms He Will Reincarnate: China Claims Approval Rights Over Future Spiritual Leader

The 14th Dalai Lama has confirmed he will reincarnate, asserting that his non-profit organization will have the exclusive authority to identify his successor. This declaration counters China‘s insistence that it will have the final say in choosing the next Buddhist leader.

What Happened: According to a Reuters report, the Dalai Lama, who is set to turn 90 on Sunday, announced during a week of celebrations to mark his birthday.

Beijing has reiterated its stance that it must approve the Dalai Lama’s successor, and that the selection must take place in China through a traditional ritual. The Chinese government considers the Dalai Lama a separatist, a view that the spiritual leader has consistently rejected.

The Dalai Lama, who fled to India from Tibet in 1959 after an unsuccessful uprising against Chinese rule, has previously suggested that there might not be a successor at all. However, he has now confirmed that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue.

He stated that the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the non-profit organization he established to preserve and support the tradition and institution of the Dalai Lama, has the sole authority to recognize his reincarnation, in consultation with the heads of Tibetan Buddhist traditions.

Why It Matters: The Dalai Lama’s announcement comes amidst growing global interest in the succession of the spiritual leader. China’s claim to have the final say in this matter has been a point of contention, with the U.S. and India closely monitoring the situation.

According to the report, earlier, the Dalai Lama’s succession was a topic of discussion during a major three-day gathering of Buddhist religious figures, where he delivered a video message.

The event was attended by more than 100 Tibetan Buddhist leaders and was seen as a potential escalation point in U.S.-China tensions, as the Dalai Lama had urged his followers to reject anyone chosen by Beijing.

China’s stance on the Dalai Lama’s successor has been a long-standing issue, with the country even warning against a visit by a group of U.S. lawmakers to meet with the spiritual leader. The lawmakers intended to discuss a bill aimed at pressuring China to address the Tibet dispute.

