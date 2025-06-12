Pay $5 Million, Get The 'Trump Card:' New Visa Program Now Accepting Applications

In March, President Donald Trump touted a new visa for foreign nationals ready to pay $5 million for a pathway to U.S. citizenship. Applications have opened this week, with global investors waiting for their shot by signing up via The TrumpCard.gov, a new website specially launched for this visa.

What Happened: Showcasing a shining gold card featuring Trump’s face, the landing page asks potential applicants for their region, name, and whether they are applying as an individual or on behalf of a business.

Visitors have the chance to opt for one of eight geographic zones, including Asia, Europe, the Caribbean and so on. Signing up on the website does not guarantee that the applicant will receive the card.

Trump announced the launch on June 11 via Truth Social, posting in all caps: "FOR FIVE MILLION $DOLLARS, THE TRUMP CARD IS COMING!"

See Also: Trump Launches Aviation Overhaul: Archer, Joby, New Horizon, AeroVironment Rally As US Targets Drone, eVTOL, Supersonic Comeback

Why It Matters: The Trump Card plan seems to bypass Congress, relying on existing frameworks while promising future clarification.

In February, when Trump first announced the initiative, he floated the idea that the United States might “sell maybe a million of these cards, maybe more than that.” He noted that if each Trump Card is priced at $5 million, selling a million could generate $5 trillion in revenue.

“And if you sell 10 million of the cards, that’s a total of $50 trillion,” he added. “We have $35 trillion in debt. That’ll be nice, so we’ll see.”

Trump insisted this is not citizenship-for-cash, but a "sophisticated" version of a green card. The concept parallels the existing EB-5 investor visa, which enables foreigners to obtain a green card by investing up to $1.05 million in job-creating projects.

Trump said this new card will draw high-value individuals who, in his words, "will be spending a lot of money, and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people."

The Trump Card has drawn mixed reactions from various sectors. While many in the real estate circles derided the potential loss of the EB-5 investor visa, which has typically been a source of foreign capital for developers, Real estate mogul Grant Cardone called it a “smart way to attract money and bring in more conservative voters.”

Billionaire Mark Cuban expressed his support for the Trump card, provided they are sold to corporations that hire immigrants.

In late March, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said he sold 1,000 of these cards in a single week, and indicated that Elon Musk was involved with the development of the required software.

At the time, Lutnick said the program would be launched in the coming two weeks, but that timeline was not maintained.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com