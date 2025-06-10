Bill Gates Quietly Visits White House Amid Trump-Musk Feud, Urges Marco Rubio To Reverse USAID Cuts: Report

Bill Gates reportedly made a quiet visit to the White House on Friday to urge Secretary of State Marco Rubio to reconsider the proposed cuts to foreign aid under the DOGE program.

What Happened: Gates reportedly met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss the proposed $9.5 billion in DOGE budget cuts, including $8.3 billion designated for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). These reductions could jeopardize critical programs such as the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which plays a major role in lowering mortality rates across Africa, as reported by Tara Palmeri‘s Red Letter.

A State Department spokesperson stated that Rubio's stance on foreign aid cuts remains unchanged in response to an inquiry from the Daily Beast. Although Rubio has assured that the State Department will continue providing lifesaving aid, Democrats have raised doubts about the department's commitment to following through on that promise.

Why It Matters: Gates’ visit to the White House comes amid a public feud between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk over the DOGE cuts. Gates’ plea to reverse the cuts reflects his long-term philanthropic strategy, which contrasts with Musk’s approach of rapid change and efficiency in the tech industry.

Earlier, Gates had criticized Elon Musk’s push for $2 trillion in U.S. government budget cuts, which focused on dismantling the USAID. Gates warned that such aggressive reductions could lead to millions of deaths worldwide due to the abrupt halt of foreign assistance and health programs.

Gates’ visit to the White House also comes in the wake of his recent commitment to allocate the majority of his foundation's $200 billion spend over the next two decades to Africa. This move was seen as a response to the massive USAID cuts by President Trump’s administration.

