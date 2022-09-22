Wuxin Technology Holdings, Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Wuxin Technology Holdings, Inc WXT IPO will take place September, 23 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker WXT.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.50 and $6.50 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 22, 2023.

About Wuxin Technology Holdings, Inc

Wuxin Technology, is a high-tech enterprise engaged in the IoT industry, which was formed in 2005 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China

