Bill Nye Reveals His Daily Habits For A Sharper Brain: Crosswords, Cycling, Creative Projects

Bill Nye, the science communicator, opens up about the brain-healthy routines he follows while raising awareness for the rare neurological disease that has affected his family.

Bill Nye Opens Up About Family's Struggle With Ataxia

On International Ataxia Awareness Day, Nye spoke with EatingWell and shared how he maintains his cognitive health while spotlighting the genetic disorder that has shaped his life.

Ataxia, a degenerative nervous system disease, affects balance, coordination, and speech. Nye's grandmother, father, and siblings live with a form called Spinocerebellar Ataxia type-27B.

"Ataxia is near and dear to me because my family has a form of it," Nye told EatingWell. "A taxi cab is how you get around, so ‘ataxia' means you can’t get around very well."

He recalled his father's struggles: "People thought my father was drunk when he was walking around, so he had [to get] a letter from a physician saying he’s not drunk, he has ataxia."

Brain-Boosting Habits: Crosswords, Biking, Creative Projects

To keep his own brain healthy, Nye incorporates mental and physical exercises into his routine.

"I do crossword puzzles," he said. "And as an engineer, I'm always designing and making little things," citing model trains as an example.

Exercise also plays a key role. "I'm a longtime bicyclist. My goal is to ride at least three times a week… I like it. I am not an indoor cyclist, I'm not a Pelotonian—but it's just not my thing."

Studies show that cycling can lower dementia risk by 19% and Alzheimer's risk by 22%, highlighting the importance of physical activity for brain health.

Mental Health Leaves Surge Among Employees Between 2019 And 2024

From 2019 to 2024, the number of employees taking leaves of absence for any reason grew by 30%, according to a ComPsych analysis.

Mental health leave saw the largest surge, rising by 300% over the five years.

Earlier this month, ComPsych Chief Clinical Officer Jennifer Birdsall attributed the jump to factors such as international conflicts, civil unrest, a volatile economy, and political polarization.

She also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic, which sparked broader conversations about mental health, contributed to the increase.

ComPsych CEO Paul Posey said the pandemic had "fundamentally reset norms in absence management," leading to higher leave rates, particularly for mental health.

He emphasized that employers needed to reconsider their approaches to absence management and employee well-being.

The data also showed that employees who used their company's behavioral and mental health services during a leave returned to work, on average, six days earlier than those without access to such support.

