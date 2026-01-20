Pontem Energy Capital Closes Fund With $250 Million In Commitments

Pontem Energy Capital has announced its second fund, Pontem Energy NonOp Fund I, closed at its targeted size with $250 million in equity commitments, nearly six months after its first close in July 2025.

The fund will primarily invest in non-operated working interests in upstream oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids assets, which may consist of interests in producing or pre-drill assets, the press release announced.

The fund is targeting non-operated acquisitions throughout North America, ranging from $10 million to $100 million, but also will consider much larger opportunities with other Pontem affiliates. The firm's non-operated investment strategy is supported by Alamo Resources, a team that has experience in identifying investment opportunities in the oil and gas sectors.

Jeff Bartlett, managing partner of Pontem Energy Capital, said, "We are excited to partner with the Alamo team to generate superior returns for our investors. We continue to see a lot of opportunities in the oil and gas sector, and we are grateful for the support from existing and new limited partners in the Pontem funds."

