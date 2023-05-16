Recap: Allot Q1 Earnings

Allot ALLT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Allot missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.18.

Revenue was down $10.77 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Allot's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.33 -0.21 -0.27 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.28 -0.11 -0.10 Revenue Estimate 33.54M 24.95M 32.46M 31.18M Revenue Actual 33.03M 25.04M 32.77M 31.90M

To track all earnings releases for Allot visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.