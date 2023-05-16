ñol


Recap: Allot Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 16, 2023 6:00 AM | 1 min read

Allot ALLT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Allot missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.18.

Revenue was down $10.77 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Allot's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.33 -0.21 -0.27
EPS Actual -0.13 -0.28 -0.11 -0.10
Revenue Estimate 33.54M 24.95M 32.46M 31.18M
Revenue Actual 33.03M 25.04M 32.77M 31.90M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

