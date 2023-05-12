XWELL Earnings Preview

XWELL XWEL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-05-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that XWELL will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13.

XWELL bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 7.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Stock Performance

Shares of XWELL were trading at $0.2433 as of May 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 64.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.