Recap: Conifer Holdings Q1 Earnings

Conifer Holdings CNFR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Conifer Holdings beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was down $2.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 5.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Conifer Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.13 -0.21 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.13 -0.75 -0.32 Revenue Estimate 28.05M 28.73M 23.62M 27.90M Revenue Actual 23.22M 24.96M 24.58M 23.95M

