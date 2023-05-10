Recap: Conifer Holdings Q1 Earnings

Conifer Holdings CNFR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Conifer Holdings beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was down $2.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 5.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Conifer Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|-0.13
|-0.21
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.10
|-0.13
|-0.75
|-0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|28.05M
|28.73M
|23.62M
|27.90M
|Revenue Actual
|23.22M
|24.96M
|24.58M
|23.95M
