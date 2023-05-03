Recap: Allied Motion Q1 Earnings

Allied Motion AMOT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 04:40 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Allied Motion beat estimated earnings by 19.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.46.
Revenue was up $30.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.75% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Allied Motion's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.50
|0.37
|0.24
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|0.60
|0.36
|0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|126.17M
|128.66M
|117.39M
|110.41M
|Revenue Actual
|131.08M
|134.41M
|122.72M
|114.78M
To track all earnings releases for Allied Motion visit their earnings calendar here.
