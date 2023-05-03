Recap: Allied Motion Q1 Earnings

Allied Motion AMOT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 04:40 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Allied Motion beat estimated earnings by 19.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was up $30.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Allied Motion's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.37 0.24 0.13 EPS Actual 0.43 0.60 0.36 0.24 Revenue Estimate 126.17M 128.66M 117.39M 110.41M Revenue Actual 131.08M 134.41M 122.72M 114.78M

To track all earnings releases for Allied Motion visit their earnings calendar here.

