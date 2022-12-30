If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $200 Today

Verona Pharma VRNA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.97%. Currently, Verona Pharma has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion.

Buying $100 In VRNA: If an investor had bought $100 of VRNA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $200.85 today based on a price of $24.79 for VRNA at the time of writing.

Verona Pharma's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.