$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $4,500 Today

Revlon REV has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.52%. Currently, Revlon has a market capitalization of $282.26 million.

Buying $1000 In REV: If an investor had bought $1000 of REV stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $4,482.76 today based on a price of $5.20 for REV at the time of writing.

Revlon's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

