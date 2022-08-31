Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock BF reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock beat estimated earnings by 10.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was up $101.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.47 0.52 0.39 EPS Actual 0.31 0.54 0.49 0.40 Revenue Estimate 831.79M 983.13M 1.05B 826.90M Revenue Actual 996.00M 1.04B 994.00M 906.00M

To track all earnings releases for Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.