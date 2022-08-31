Express EXPR reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Express beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.09.
Revenue was up $7.29 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 0.39% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Express's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.30
|EPS Actual
|-0.10
|0.11
|0.17
|0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|435.74M
|591.95M
|503.10M
|447.91M
|Revenue Actual
|450.79M
|594.93M
|471.98M
|457.63M
