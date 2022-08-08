Aspen Technology: Q4 Earnings Insights

Aspen Technology AZPN reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aspen Technology beat estimated earnings by 13.02%, reporting an EPS of $2.43 versus an estimate of $2.15.

Revenue was up $40.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 8.55% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aspen Technology's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 1.37 1.29 0.65 1.47 EPS Actual 1.38 1.20 0.77 1.53 Revenue Estimate 192.25M 183.62M 124.07M 208.14M Revenue Actual 187.75M 171.36M 136.02M 197.96M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Aspen Technology management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $6.4 and $6.89 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Aspen Technology visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.