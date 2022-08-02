Recap: New York Mortgage Trust Q2 Earnings

New York Mortgage Trust NYMT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

New York Mortgage Trust missed estimated earnings by 2300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was down $5.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 2.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New York Mortgage Trust's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.11 0.11 0.11 EPS Actual -0.22 0.06 0.10 0.11 Revenue Estimate 36.55M 48.68M 43.70M 43.89M Revenue Actual 29.88M 30.77M 31.03M 31.48M

