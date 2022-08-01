DZS: Q2 Earnings Insights

DZS DZSI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DZS missed estimated earnings by 128.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $8.38 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DZS's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.03 0.09 0.04 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.01 0.05 0.16 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 84.03M 90.42M 87.51M 78.59M Revenue Actual 77.04M 98.06M 88.41M 82.70M

