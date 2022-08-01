DZS: Q2 Earnings Insights

DZS DZSI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
DZS missed estimated earnings by 128.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was up $8.38 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.01% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DZS's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|0.09
|0.04
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|0.05
|0.16
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|84.03M
|90.42M
|87.51M
|78.59M
|Revenue Actual
|77.04M
|98.06M
|88.41M
|82.70M
