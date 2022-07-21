Pacific Premier Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Insights

Pacific Premier Bancorp PPBI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pacific Premier Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 2.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.71.
Revenue was up $7.29 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.04% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pacific Premier Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.74
|0.84
|0.83
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|0.70
|0.89
|0.95
|1.01
|Revenue Estimate
|170.00M
|173.81M
|166.08M
|167.69M
|Revenue Actual
|187.73M
|198.00M
|199.17M
|187.66M
