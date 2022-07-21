Pacific Premier Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Insights

Pacific Premier Bancorp PPBI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pacific Premier Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 2.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.71.

Revenue was up $7.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pacific Premier Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.84 0.83 0.71 EPS Actual 0.70 0.89 0.95 1.01 Revenue Estimate 170.00M 173.81M 166.08M 167.69M Revenue Actual 187.73M 198.00M 199.17M 187.66M

To track all earnings releases for Pacific Premier Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here.

