$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $800 Today

SVB Finl Gr SIVB has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.07%. Currently, SVB Finl Gr has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion.

Buying $100 In SIVB: If an investor had bought $100 of SIVB stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $812.70 today based on a price of $426.10 for SIVB at the time of writing.

SVB Finl Gr's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

