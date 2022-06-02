Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning SVB Finl Gr Stock In The Last 20 Years

SVB Finl Gr SIVB has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.29%. Currently, SVB Finl Gr has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion.

Buying $1000 In SIVB: If an investor had bought $1000 of SIVB stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $16,714.26 today based on a price of $489.89 for SIVB at the time of writing.

SVB Finl Gr's Performance Over Last 20 Years

