Recap: MamaMancini's Holdings Q4 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 31, 2022 8:20 AM | 1 min read

 

MamaMancini's Holdings MMMB reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MamaMancini's Holdings missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was up $4.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.02% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MamaMancini's Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate 0.02 0.01 0
EPS Actual 0 0.01 0.02
Revenue Estimate 12.67M 11.47M 9.90M
Revenue Actual 10.85M 12.06M 10.31M

To track all earnings releases for MamaMancini's Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

