Recap: MamaMancini's Holdings Q4 Earnings

MamaMancini's Holdings MMMB reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MamaMancini's Holdings missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was up $4.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.02% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MamaMancini's Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.01
|0
|EPS Actual
|0
|0.01
|0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|12.67M
|11.47M
|9.90M
|Revenue Actual
|10.85M
|12.06M
|10.31M
