Recap: MamaMancini's Holdings Q4 Earnings

MamaMancini's Holdings MMMB reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MamaMancini's Holdings missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was up $4.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.02% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MamaMancini's Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.01 0 EPS Actual 0 0.01 0.02 Revenue Estimate 12.67M 11.47M 9.90M Revenue Actual 10.85M 12.06M 10.31M

