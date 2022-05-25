Recap: Splunk Q1 Earnings

Splunk SPLK reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Splunk beat estimated earnings by 56.76%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.74.
Revenue was up $172.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.85 which was followed by a 6.01% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Splunk's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.19
|-0.50
|-0.69
|-0.70
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|-0.37
|-0.62
|-0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|777.28M
|650.98M
|562.82M
|491.32M
|Revenue Actual
|901.12M
|664.75M
|605.74M
|502.05M
To track all earnings releases for Splunk visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings