Recap: Splunk Q1 Earnings

Splunk SPLK reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Splunk beat estimated earnings by 56.76%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.74.

Revenue was up $172.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.85 which was followed by a 6.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Splunk's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.50 -0.69 -0.70 EPS Actual 0.66 -0.37 -0.62 -0.91 Revenue Estimate 777.28M 650.98M 562.82M 491.32M Revenue Actual 901.12M 664.75M 605.74M 502.05M

