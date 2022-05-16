Arcimoto: Q1 Earnings Insights

Arcimoto FUV reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Arcimoto missed estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.3.
Revenue was down $743.77 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 13.77% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Arcimoto's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.26
|-0.20
|-0.16
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.62
|-0.31
|-0.26
|-0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|1.48M
|1.88M
|2.09M
|1.39M
|Revenue Actual
|786.67K
|1.50M
|717.00K
|1.39M
