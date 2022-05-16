Arcimoto: Q1 Earnings Insights

Arcimoto FUV reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arcimoto missed estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.3.

Revenue was down $743.77 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 13.77% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arcimoto's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.26 -0.20 -0.16 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.62 -0.31 -0.26 -0.13 Revenue Estimate 1.48M 1.88M 2.09M 1.39M Revenue Actual 786.67K 1.50M 717.00K 1.39M

To track all earnings releases for Arcimoto visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.