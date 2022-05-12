Recap: ChromaDex Q1 Earnings

ChromaDex CDXC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ChromaDex missed estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was up $2.58 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 13.24% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ChromaDex's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|-0.09
|-0.08
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.13
|-0.08
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|18.66M
|17.17M
|17.16M
|16.68M
|Revenue Actual
|17.76M
|17.31M
|17.70M
|14.68M
