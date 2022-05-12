Recap: ChromaDex Q1 Earnings

ChromaDex CDXC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ChromaDex missed estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $2.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 13.24% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ChromaDex's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.09 -0.08 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.13 -0.08 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 18.66M 17.17M 17.16M 16.68M Revenue Actual 17.76M 17.31M 17.70M 14.68M

To track all earnings releases for ChromaDex visit their earnings calendar here.

