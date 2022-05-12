Recap: Crescent Point Energy Q1 Earnings

Crescent Point Energy CPG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Crescent Point Energy beat estimated earnings by 28.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.25.

Revenue was up $365.46 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Crescent Point Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.21 EPS Actual 0.21 0.19 0.16 0.14 Revenue Estimate 526.45M 554.31M 658.64M 658.64M Revenue Actual 714.20M 656.57M 692.10M 497.54M

To track all earnings releases for Crescent Point Energy visit their earnings calendar here.

