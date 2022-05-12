Recap: Aravive Q1 Earnings

Aravive ARAV reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aravive missed estimated earnings by 16.98%, reporting an EPS of $-0.62 versus an estimate of $-0.53.

Revenue was up $836.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aravive's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.60 -0.46 -0.40 -0.41 EPS Actual -0.62 -0.53 -0.35 -0.44 Revenue Estimate 1.51M 1.87M 1.87M 350.00K Revenue Actual 985.00K 2.41M 3.79M 256.00K

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all earnings releases for Aravive visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.