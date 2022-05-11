Atlas: Q1 Earnings Insights

Atlas ATCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Atlas missed estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.4.
Revenue was up $35.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 8.09% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Atlas's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.45
|0.32
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.42
|0.56
|0.39
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|446.05M
|403.76M
|384.54M
|381.27M
|Revenue Actual
|428.20M
|451.90M
|393.90M
|372.60M
