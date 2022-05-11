Atlas: Q1 Earnings Insights

Atlas ATCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Atlas missed estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was up $35.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 8.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Atlas's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.32 0.27 EPS Actual 0.42 0.56 0.39 0.31 Revenue Estimate 446.05M 403.76M 384.54M 381.27M Revenue Actual 428.20M 451.90M 393.90M 372.60M

