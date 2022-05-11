Clearside Biomedical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Clearside Biomedical CLSD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Clearside Biomedical missed estimated earnings by 62.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was up $313.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 42.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Clearside Biomedical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|-0.08
|-0.12
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|-0.08
|-0.11
|-0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|17.77M
|2.58M
|690.00K
|2.12M
|Revenue Actual
|25.69M
|3.07M
|780.00K
|34.00K
