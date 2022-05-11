Clearside Biomedical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Clearside Biomedical CLSD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Clearside Biomedical missed estimated earnings by 62.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $313.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 42.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Clearside Biomedical's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.16 -0.08 -0.12 -0.10 EPS Actual 0.31 -0.08 -0.11 -0.13 Revenue Estimate 17.77M 2.58M 690.00K 2.12M Revenue Actual 25.69M 3.07M 780.00K 34.00K

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.