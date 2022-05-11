Recap: Pieris Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pieris Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 36.36%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was down $4.64 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 3.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pieris Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.30 -0.24 -0.26 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.24 -0.25 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 2.45M 5.32M 2.07M 6.47M Revenue Actual 8.44M 4.06M 3.29M 15.63M

To track all earnings releases for Pieris Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.

