Recap: Pieris Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pieris Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 36.36%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was down $4.64 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 3.26% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pieris Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.30
|-0.24
|-0.26
|-0.17
|EPS Actual
|-0.13
|-0.24
|-0.25
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|2.45M
|5.32M
|2.07M
|6.47M
|Revenue Actual
|8.44M
|4.06M
|3.29M
|15.63M
