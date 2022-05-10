Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ARWR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 612.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $118.99 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 6.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.45 -0.10 -0.20 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.60 -0.61 -0.29 -0.26 Revenue Estimate 51.04M 56.77M 37.52M 37.70M Revenue Actual 27.44M 38.28M 45.89M 32.81M

