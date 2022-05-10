Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ARWR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 612.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was up $118.99 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 6.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.45
|-0.10
|-0.20
|-0.13
|EPS Actual
|-0.60
|-0.61
|-0.29
|-0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|51.04M
|56.77M
|37.52M
|37.70M
|Revenue Actual
|27.44M
|38.28M
|45.89M
|32.81M
