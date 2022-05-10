Everi Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Everi Holdings EVRI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Everi Holdings beat estimated earnings by 10.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.28.

Revenue was up $36.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.52 which was followed by a 5.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Everi Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.07 0.26 0.04 EPS Actual 0.88 0.41 0.36 0.21 Revenue Estimate 167.48M 161.50M 161.53M 121.57M Revenue Actual 180.39M 168.30M 172.58M 139.11M

To track all earnings releases for Everi Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.