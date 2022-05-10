Recap: Builders FirstSource Q1 Earnings

Builders FirstSource BLDR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Builders FirstSource beat estimated earnings by 96.97%, reporting an EPS of $3.9 versus an estimate of $1.98.
Revenue was up $1.48 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.87 which was followed by a 5.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Builders FirstSource's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.91
|1.62
|1.27
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|2.78
|3.39
|2.76
|1.10
|Revenue Estimate
|4.29B
|4.80B
|4.65B
|3.78B
|Revenue Actual
|4.63B
|5.51B
|5.58B
|4.20B
