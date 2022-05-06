Recap: Capital Product Partners Q1 Earnings

Capital Product Partners CPLP reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Capital Product Partners beat estimated earnings by 32.63%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $0.95.
Revenue was up $35.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 3.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Capital Product Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.60
|0.43
|0.55
|0.40
|EPS Actual
|0.94
|0.62
|1.89
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|56.28M
|37.15M
|37.49M
|36.23M
|Revenue Actual
|63.57M
|43.12M
|39.82M
|38.14M
