Recap: Capital Product Partners Q1 Earnings

Capital Product Partners CPLP reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Capital Product Partners beat estimated earnings by 32.63%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $0.95.

Revenue was up $35.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 3.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Capital Product Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.43 0.55 0.40 EPS Actual 0.94 0.62 1.89 0.57 Revenue Estimate 56.28M 37.15M 37.49M 36.23M Revenue Actual 63.57M 43.12M 39.82M 38.14M

To track all earnings releases for Capital Product Partners visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.