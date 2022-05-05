Recap: Berry Global Group Q2 Earnings

Berry Global Group BERY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Berry Global Group beat estimated earnings by 9.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.93 versus an estimate of $1.77.
Revenue was up $405.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 3.12% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Berry Global Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.36
|1.52
|1.51
|1.30
|EPS Actual
|1.25
|1.55
|1.53
|1.59
|Revenue Estimate
|3.38B
|3.47B
|3.23B
|3.19B
|Revenue Actual
|3.57B
|3.67B
|3.67B
|3.37B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Berry Global Group management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $7.2 and $7.7 per share.
