Recap: 1Life Healthcare Q1 Earnings

1Life Healthcare ONEM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

1Life Healthcare beat estimated earnings by 4.08%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.49.

Revenue was up $132.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 6.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at 1Life Healthcare's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.53 -0.25 -0.2 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.50 -0.51 -0.3 -0.29 Revenue Estimate 218.87M 125.72M 115.67M 116.24M Revenue Actual 230.21M 151.33M 120.42M 121.35M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.