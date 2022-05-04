Recap: 1Life Healthcare Q1 Earnings

1Life Healthcare ONEM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
1Life Healthcare beat estimated earnings by 4.08%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.49.
Revenue was up $132.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 6.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at 1Life Healthcare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.53
|-0.25
|-0.2
|-0.15
|EPS Actual
|-0.50
|-0.51
|-0.3
|-0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|218.87M
|125.72M
|115.67M
|116.24M
|Revenue Actual
|230.21M
|151.33M
|120.42M
|121.35M
