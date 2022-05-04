iRobot: Q1 Earnings Insights

iRobot IRBT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
iRobot beat estimated earnings by 51.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.66 versus an estimate of $-1.35.
Revenue was down $11.29 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 14.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at iRobot's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.91
|0.70
|0.32
|EPS Actual
|-1.05
|1.67
|0.27
|0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|463.77M
|417.04M
|352.76M
|264.05M
|Revenue Actual
|455.45M
|440.68M
|365.60M
|303.26M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
iRobot management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.5 and $2.1 per share.
