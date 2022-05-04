iRobot: Q1 Earnings Insights

iRobot IRBT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

iRobot beat estimated earnings by 51.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.66 versus an estimate of $-1.35.

Revenue was down $11.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 14.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at iRobot's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.91 0.70 0.32 EPS Actual -1.05 1.67 0.27 0.41 Revenue Estimate 463.77M 417.04M 352.76M 264.05M Revenue Actual 455.45M 440.68M 365.60M 303.26M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

iRobot management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.5 and $2.1 per share.

To track all earnings releases for iRobot visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.