Recap: Barrick Gold Q1 Earnings

Barrick Gold GOLD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Barrick Gold missed estimated earnings by 16.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.31.
Revenue was down $103.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.5% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Barrick Gold's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.31
|0.28
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.24
|0.29
|0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|3.18B
|3.18B
|3.06B
|3.01B
|Revenue Actual
|3.31B
|2.83B
|2.89B
|2.96B
To track all earnings releases for Barrick Gold visit their earnings calendar here.
