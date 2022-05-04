Recap: Barrick Gold Q1 Earnings

Barrick Gold GOLD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Barrick Gold missed estimated earnings by 16.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was down $103.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Barrick Gold's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.31 0.28 0.27 EPS Actual 0.35 0.24 0.29 0.29 Revenue Estimate 3.18B 3.18B 3.06B 3.01B Revenue Actual 3.31B 2.83B 2.89B 2.96B

